Ésta es lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021

Los Premios Oscar, están cada vez más cerca de entregar las codiciadas estatuillas a sus ganadores.

Este año, la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas celebrará su 93 entrega en una gala donde figura como sede el Teatro Dolby y la Union Station Los Angeles.

Te decimos la lista completa de nominados, cuándo se entregan las estatuillas y dónde podrás seguir la cobertura en vivo de la gala de los Premios Oscar.

Mejor Película

‘The Father’

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Mank’ ‘Minari’

‘Nomadland’

‘Promising young woman’

‘Sound of metal’

‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’

Mejor Actriz

Viola Davis (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’)

Andra Day (‘The United States VS. Billie Holiday’)

Vanessa Kirby (‘Fragmentos de una mujer’)

Frances McDormand (‘Nomadland’)

Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Woman’)

Mejor Actor

Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of metal’)

Chadwick Boseman (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’)

Antohony Hopkins (‘The Father’)

Gary Oldman (‘Mank’)

Steven Yeun (‘Minari’)

Mejor Director

Thomas Vinterberg (‘Otra ronda’)

Chloé Zao (‘Nomadland’)

David Fincher (‘Mank’)

Lee Isaac Chung (‘Minari’)

Emerald Fennell (‘Promising Young Woman’)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat 2’)

Glenn Close (‘Hillbilly Elegy’)

Olivia Cloman (‘The Father’)

Amanda Seyfried (´Mank’)

Yuh-Jung Youn (‘Minari’)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen (‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’)

Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

Leslie Odom Jr. (‘One Night in Miami’)

Paul Raci (‘Sound of metal’)

Lakeith Stanfield (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

Mejor Película Animada

‘Onward’

‘Over the Moon’

‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’

‘Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley’

‘Soul’ ‘Wolfwalkers’

Mejor Fotografía

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Mank’

‘News of the world’

‘Nomadland’

‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

‘Emma’ (Alexandra Byrne)

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ (Ann Roth)

‘Mank’ (Trish Summerville)

‘Mulan’ (Bina Daigeler)

‘Pinocchio’ (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Mejor Documental

‘Collective’

‘Crip Camp’

‘El agente topo’

‘My octopus Teacher’

‘Time’

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

‘Colette’

‘A concerto is a conversation’

‘Do not split’ ‘Hunger Ward’

‘A love song for Latasha’

Mejor Edición

‘The Father’

‘Nomadland’

‘Promising Young Woman’

‘Sound of Metal’

‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’

Mejor Película Internacional

‘Another Round’ (Dinamarca)

‘Better Days’ (Hong Kong)

‘Collective’ (Rumania)

‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ (Túnez)

‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ (Bosnia y Herzegovina)

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

‘Emma’

‘Hillbilly elegy’

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

‘Mank’ ‘Pinocho’

Mejor Banda Sonora

Terence Blanchard (‘Da 5 Bloods’)

Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross (‘Mank’)

Emile Mosseri (‘Minari’)

James Newton Howard (‘News of the world’)

Trent Reznor, Jon Batiste y Atticus Ross (‘Soul’)

Mejor Canción Original

‘Fight for you’ (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

‘Hear my voice’ (‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’)

‘Husavik’ (‘Eurovision song contest: the story of fire saga’)

‘Io sí (seen)’ (‘La vita davanti a se’)

‘Speak now’ (‘One Night in Miami’)

Mejor Sonido

‘Greyhound’

‘Mank’

‘News of the world’

‘Soul’

‘Sound of metal’

Mejores Efectos Especiales

‘Love and Monsters’

‘The Midnight Sky’

‘Mulan’

‘The One and Only Ivan’

‘Tenet’

Mejor Guión Adaptado

‘Borat 2’

‘The Father’

‘Nomadland’

‘One Night in Miami’

‘The White Tiger’

Mejor Guión Original

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Minari’

‘Sound of metal’

‘Promising Young Woman’

‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’