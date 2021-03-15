Estos son los nominados al Oscar 2021

MEJOR PELÍCULA
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
The Father
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
David Fincher – Mank
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
MEJOR ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman – Mank
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Steven Yeun – Minari
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Olivia Colman – The Father
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The Father
The White Tiger
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Promising Young Woman
Nomadland
The Father
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Sound of Metal
MEJOR SCORE ORIGINAL
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Fight For You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Io Sì (Seen)” – The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
The Father
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Emma
Mulan
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
MEJOR SONIDO
Greyhound
News of the World
Sound of Metal
Soul
Mank
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
MEJOR CORTO LIVE-ACTION
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye