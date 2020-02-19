Nintendo Switch Online: Los juegos de NES y SUPER NES disponibles

Como sabemos la plataforma de Nintendo tiene entre sus cualidades; el modo online, juegos clásicos del NES y super NES, aplicaciones de memoria, aplicaciones móviles y ofertas exclusivas.

Ya sea que apliques la versión gratuita durante 7 días, o estes suscrito a alguna de sus modalidades de pago, la facilidad y títulos clásicos que nos ofrece es basta.

La lista de juegos disponibles en Nintendo Switch Online del NES es la siguiente:

Balloon Fight – Baseball – Donkey Kong – Double Dragon – Dr. Mario – Excitebike – Ghosts’n Goblins – Gradius – Ice Climber – Ice Hockey – The Legend of Zelda – Mario Bros – Pro Wrestling – River City Ransom – Soccer – Super Mario Bros – Super Mario Bros. 3 – Tecmo Bowl – Tennis – Yoshi – NES Open Tournament Golf – Solomon’s Key – Super Dodge Ball – Metroid – Mighty Bomb Jack – TwinBee – ADVENTURES OF LOLO – Ninja Gaiden- Wario’s Woods – Zelda II: The Adventure of Link – Blaster Master – Super Mario Bros. 2 – Kirby’s Adventure – Kid Icarus – StarTropics – Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels – Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream – Star Soldier – Donkey Kong Jr. – VS. Excitebike – Clu Clu Land – Double Dragon II: The Revenge – Volleyball – City Connection – Wrecking Crew – Donkey Kong 3 – Kung-Fu Heroes – Vice: Project Doom

Los juegos de Super NES dispositivos disponibles en Nintendo Switch Online del NES es la siguiente:

Super Mario World – Stunt Race FX – Super Puyo Puyo 2 – Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island – Pilotwings – Super Tennis – Super Mario Kart – Kirby’s Dream Land 3 – Breath Of Fire – The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past – Kirby’s Dream Course – BRAWL BROTHERS – Super Metroid – Super Ghouls’n Ghosts – SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE – Star Fox – Demon’s Crest – Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics – F-ZERO – Super Soccer.

Mientras mes con mes se agregan títulos clásicos al catalogo, esperemos en algún momento del futuro, integren títulos del 64 o Game cube.