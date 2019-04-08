La atleta estadounidense Samantha Cerio, sufrió una fuerte lesión en ambas piernas que ocasionó el término de su carrera atlética.
Gimnasta Samantha Cerio se rompe las piernas en rutina. pic.twitter.com/A4L23yjNKd
— El Nuevo ALARMA! (@elnuevoalarma) 8 de abril de 2019
Samantha permaneció varios minutos en el suelo, mientras esperaba ser socorrida por los servicios de emergencia.
Luego de las intervenciones médicas la joven promesa en gimnasia anunció su retiro a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡
Con información de medios.