Lista completa de ganadores de los premios del SAG

A continuación la lista completa de los ganadores durante la entrega anual de los premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés) que se entregaron este domingo en el auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles.
CINE
MEJOR ELENCO
“Hidden figures”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Emma Stone por “La La Land”
MEJOR ACTOR
Denzel Washington por “Fences”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis “Fences”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahersala Ali “Moonlight”
TELEVISION
MEJOR ELENCO SERIE DRAMATICA
Stranger things
MEJOR ELENCO SERIE COMEDIA
Orange is the new black
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA
Julia Louis Dreyfuss por su “Veep”.
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE COMEDIA
William H Macy por “Shameless”.
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMATICA
John Lithgow por “The crow”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMATICA
Claire Foy por “The crow”
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV
Bryant Cranston por “All the way”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV
Sarah Paulson “The people vs O J Simson american crime history”