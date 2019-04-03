Internan a Britney Spears en un centro de salud mental

Fuentes cercanas a Britney Spears comentaron una revista de celebridades (TMZ) que se ha sentido angustiada por la enfermedad de su padre.
Jamie Spears ha tenido 2 cirugías para corregir problemas importantes con sus intestinos y colon. La segunda cirugía fue reciente pero ha estado sufriendo por complicaciones.
Los problemas de Jamie comenzaron a fines del año pasado después de que su colon se rompiera espontáneamente.
Britney puso en espera su residencia en Las Vegas para cuidar a su padre, y vomentan al portal TMZ que ha estado pasando un momento muy difícil.
Britney publicó una foto con las palabras “Enamórate de cuidarte a ti misma, mente, cuerpo, espíritu” junto con la leyenda, “Todos necesitamos tomarnos un poco de tiempo para un poco de ‘tiempo para mí'”.
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
Fuentes de la revista (TMZ) dicen que Britney se registró en las instalaciones hace aproximadamente una semana, donde vivirá durante 30 días.
Fuente TMZ.