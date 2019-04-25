Britney Spears dice que sólo necesita un poco de privacidad

La cantante estadunidense Britney Spears dio un mensaje a sus seguidores para informarles que se encuentra bien y que sólo necesita un poco de privacidad para afrontar ciertas situaciones difíciles.
Aclaró que deseaba saludar y decir esto, porque las cosas y rumores sobre su situación en el hospital psiquiatrico se han salido de control.
“Hola chicos, para todos los que están preocupados les digo que todo está bien, mi familia ha pasado por mucho estrés y ansiedad últimamente y necesitaba tiempo para lidiar con ello”, afirmó por medio de un video que publicó en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
“Estoy tratando de tomarme un momento; no crean todo lo que leen y escuchan. Necesito ahora un poco de privacidad para lidiar con todas las cosas difíciles que la vida me está lanzando”, subrayó la cantante de 37 años.
Por medio de este clip de tan sólo algunos segundos, la intérprete de éxitos como “Crazy”, “I´m a slave 4 U” y “Toxic”, entre otros, dijo a sus seguidores que “no se preocupen, volveré muy pronto”.
Spears se internó en la clínica psiquiátrica a causa del estrés emocional sufrido por la inestable salud de su padre.