Academia anuncia nominados al Premio Oscar

Damien Chazelle, Barry Jenkins y Mel Gibson, entre otros, fueron nominados hoy a mejor director para la próxima entrega del Premio Oscar.

Los candidatos son Damien Chazelle por su trabajo en “La La Land”; Barry Jenkins por “Moonlight”; Kenneth Lonergan por “Manchester by the Sea”; Denis Villeneuve por “Arrival” y Mel Gibson por “Hacksaw Ridge”.

El anunció de los nominados fue revelado esta mañana por Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman y Ken Watanabe, junto con la presidenta de la academia Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

Los ganadores se conocerán en una ceremonia de gala a efectuarse el próximo 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood.

Aquí la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Mejor Actriz

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor Director

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Mejor Guión Original

Hell of High water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Mejor Película Animada

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootropolis

Mejor Película Extranjera

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Mejor Fotografía

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Mejor Vestuario

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Mejor Documental

Fire at Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ Made in America

The 13th

Mejor Corto Documental

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Mejor Edición

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Mejor Música Original

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Mejor Canción Original

Audition, La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Mejor Diseño de producción

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts

Hail Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

Mejor Corto Animado

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Mejor Corto

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Tiemcode

Mejor Edición de Sonido

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

Mejor Efectos visuales

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One