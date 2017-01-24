Academia anuncia nominados al Premio Oscar

Damien Chazelle, Barry Jenkins y Mel Gibson, entre otros, fueron nominados hoy a mejor director para la próxima entrega del Premio Oscar.
Los candidatos son Damien Chazelle por su trabajo en “La La Land”; Barry Jenkins por “Moonlight”; Kenneth Lonergan por “Manchester by the Sea”; Denis Villeneuve por “Arrival” y Mel Gibson por “Hacksaw Ridge”.
El anunció de los nominados fue revelado esta mañana por Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman y Ken Watanabe, junto con la presidenta de la academia Cheryl Boone Isaacs.
Los ganadores se conocerán en una ceremonia de gala a efectuarse el próximo 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood.
Aquí la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Mejor Actriz
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor Director
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Mejor Guión Original
Hell of High water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Mejor Película Animada
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootropolis
Mejor Película Extranjera
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Mejor Fotografía
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Mejor Vestuario
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Mejor Documental
Fire at Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ Made in America
The 13th
Mejor Corto Documental
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Mejor Edición
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Mejor Música Original
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Mejor Canción Original
Audition, La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Mejor Diseño de producción
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts
Hail Caesar
La La Land
Passengers
Mejor Corto Animado
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Mejor Corto
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Tiemcode
Mejor Edición de Sonido
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
Mejor Efectos visuales
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One